BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder for the fatal shooting of a Louisiana State University basketball player during a 2018 street brawl in the state’s capital. The Advocate reports 23-year-old Dyteon Simpson, of Baker, was found guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

The panel deliberated for about 90 minutes before handing up Monday’s verdict. Authorities said Simpson shot 20-year-old Wayde Sims in the face after Sims intervened during a fight outside a fraternity party on Sept. 28, 2018. He was arrested the next day. A gun matched the bullet recovered from Sims’ body and a casing found at the scene. Sentencing is set for June 13.