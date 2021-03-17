Louisiana man gets 10 years for distributing child porn

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 48-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

A news release said U.S. District Judge Michael Juneau also ordered Anthony Sal Melancon Jr. of St. Martinville on Wednesday to serve 15 years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport says Melancon pleaded guilty in December.

It says he was investigated after a man whose wife was having an affair with Melancon found messages from Melancon on his wife’s laptop and reported them to authorities.