Louisiana man found in Tennessee Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tn. (KTVE/KARD) — Tennessee authorities say they have found the body of a Louisiana man in Nickajack Lake.
Authorities say they found the body of a 61-year-old man, Bobby Beardsley, at around 1:00 a.m. Monday, December 14. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) along with Marion County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the lake after getting reports of a man falling from a boat.
Officers reported Beardsley was returning from a marina to a houseboat on a small water craft when he fell into the water. A person on the houseboat attempted to help but was unsuccessful.
TWRA officers deployed a remote operated vehicle and they were able to recover the body in nearly 9 feet of water near the boat around 9:00 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
