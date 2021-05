NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been found guilty of killing another man in a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot during an argument over a stolen pair of expensive tennis shoes.

After a week-long trial, an Iberia Parish jury on Monday unanimously found Jorie Walker, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, guilty of the second-degree murder of 20-year-old Lavonne Johnson.

Multiple news outlets report Walker is scheduled for sentencing on July 20. He faces a sentence of life in prison.