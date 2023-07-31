LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Korey Jacobi Davis, 23, of Thibodaux was arrested in connection with a shooting that left multiple people injured on Sunday, June 11.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired at a Labadieville business on that date.

During the investigation, deputies learned that a fight between Davis and another person led to the shooting. Davis was accused of firing his weapon into a crowd. Seven people were hurt as a result of this shooting. APSO said all of their injuries were considered non-life threatening. The shooting victims did receive treatment for their injuries.

Davis was arrested on Friday, July 28. The Thibodaux man was charged with these crimes:

7 counts of attempted first degree murder

illegal carrying of weapons

possession of a firearm on premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet

illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

Davis is being held without bond in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.