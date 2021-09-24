Louisiana man faces over 200 counts of forgery after allegedly issuing fraudulent driving school certificates

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man is facing 211 counts of forgery after allegedly issuing fraudulent driving school certificates.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) began investigating in March when suspected fake certificates were being submitted to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Through investigation, LSP detectives found that a man, identified as 56-year-old Prentiss Martin of New Orleans, was operating a business named “Professional Legal Services” in Gretna. A search warrant was conducted by LSP at the business where authorities found various items consistent with creating bogus documents.

On Thursday, Martin was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, according to LSP.