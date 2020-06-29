Louisiana man dies in Pointe Coupee Parish crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unrestrained driver died in a Pointe Coupee Parish crash shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Robert Major, 66, of Ventress, was traveling westbound on La. Hwy 413 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle veered off the roadway, causing it to strike a utility pole and flip over, according to Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor J. Scrantz.

Major sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and a toxicology sample was taken from Major for analysis, according to Scrantz.