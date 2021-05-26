Louisiana man convicted of sex crimes against girl, teen

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A prosecutor says a 22-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to raping a teenager after her high school graduation party and to the sexual battery of a 12-year-old.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Tuesday that Richard Michael Deidrich of Mandeville pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old.

District Judge Vincent Lobello sentenced him to 25 years without probation, parole or suspended sentence.

Montgomery says the child reported one sexual battery that happened during a game of hide-and-seek, and investigators learned about others.