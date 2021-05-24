Louisiana man convicted in 2016 random killing on highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been found guilty of shooting an AK-47 at random from his car on a highway and killing another driver.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says jurors on Friday convicted 34-year-old John Fitzgerald Chatman of Shreveport of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 25-year-old Shreveport resident Donald Young.

The crime carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The shooting occurred on Interstate 49 in central Shreveport on Dec. 17, 2016.

Neither Young nor his passenger knew Chatman, who was connected to the killing after his car was identified in another shooting. The trial lasted a week.