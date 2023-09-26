AMELIA, La. (KLFY) — An Ameila man was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals after he admitted he abandoned two dogs in Morgan City, authorities said.

Tom Nguyen, 66, of Ameila was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals as a result of a video of two dogs being dropped off near a Morgan City business that was circulated on Facebook.

In late August, Officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Brashear Avenue regarding two small dogs that had been abandoned in the area. Morgan City Animal Control along with officers arrived and the two dogs were retrieved and taken to a safe and secure location.

According to the reports, video was obtained from businesses in the area which depicted an individual pulling behind a business, abandoning two small dogs and driving off leaving the animals with no care.

The Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division took over the investigation when the video was posted to the department’s Facebook page asking for help in identifying the individual involved.

Police said they identified Nguyen as a potential suspect. Authorities said Nguyen admitted to abandoning the two animals and identified himself in the video.

Nguyen was booked into the Morgan City Jail. No bond details were released.