Louisiana man charged with 22 counts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

RAPIDES PARISH, La.(KTVE/KARD) — In an announcement by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, they reported that deputies began investigating a report of alleged criminal sexual conduct involving multiple juveniles.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified one of the suspects as 49-year-old Ojilvel Medrano Rodriguez of Forest Hill.

When detectives had sufficient enough evidence, they executed a warrant on Rodriguez and he was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center with a $365,000 bond on the following charges:

1 – 1st Degree Rape

21 – Sexual Battery of a Victim under 13

22 – Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

RPSO detectives have advised that the investigation is still ongoing, therefore if anyone has any information relating to the investigation, contact Detective Baker at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.