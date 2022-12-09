GIBSON, La. (KLFY) – A Gibson man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the patrol division was called to a Gibson residence on Nov. 9 and spoke with a juvenile victim and her caretaker. Deputies learned that an incident took place on that day and identified the perpetrator.

Gary Diggs, 58 was arrested on Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charge, in connection with the investigation. Terrebonne Detectives with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) interviewed the victim, who confirmed the details of the incident. During the investigation, detectives learned that Diggs was recently released after serving a prison sentence in California from a 1995 conviction for 2 counts of Rape by Force/Fear charges.

SVU Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Diggs, but could not find him due to him fleeing to the State of Georgia. Diggs was located in Gibson on Dec. 5 and was brought in for questioning. Diggs refused to cooperate with the investigation and was arrested and brought to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the outstanding warrant. Diggs remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.

“As always, I ask for privacy for the victims and family, as we continue to work through the investigation. Our Detectives are working to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation and will do what is needed to make sure this offender is brought to justice,” says Sheriff Soignet.

This investigation is ongoing.