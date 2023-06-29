PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Pineville man suspected of assault, arrested on additional charges involving criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on June 26 at 3 p.m., deputies responded to what was first reported as a disturbance involving a subject with a firearm at a residence in Pineville. On arrival, deputies contacted the victim who said the suspect was still in the residence, possibly armed with children present. Deputies made contact with the suspect where he was detained without incident.

During an investigation, detectives recovered evidence that provided sufficient probable cause to arrest the suspect on charges related to the disturbance, as well as some related to criminal sexual conduct.

Nathaniel Keeth Brady, 37 of Pineville was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked for aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment offender armed with a dangerous weapon, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile and contributing to delinquency of a juvenile. Brady is being held on a $400,000 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.