CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette Parish man is charged with negligent homicide in connection with the death of a child earlier this year.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Daniel Boudreaux, 49, on Friday at a home in the 400 block of Rue Des Etoiles. Boudreaux is charged with negligent homicide stemming from the death of a 7-year-old in January, as well as various other offenses including illegal carrying of a weapon, felony drug possession, possession with the intent to distribute and other drug charges.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.