LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Sulphur man was arrested on sexual abuse charges of a child under 12 that went back to 2018.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a complaint about a man having inappropriate sexual contact with a family member. During the investigation, detectives found he had been sexually abusing the girl on numerous occasions, since 2018, when she was under the age of 12. The victim was also made to participate in inappropriate and sexually explicit conversations with other men on a website.

After further investigation, Daniel S. Floyd, 38 of Sulphur was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Dec. 1 and charged with 4 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and 2 counts of sexual battery. Floyd’s bond was set at $4 million.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.