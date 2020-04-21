Louisiana man arrested for illegal dogfighting

(WVLA) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff Office has made an arrest relating to an illegal dogfighting exhibition on April 3, 2019.

Avonte R. Jamison, 25, was on charges of Dogfighting and Possession of Dogs for Fighting.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on LA 1014 near Labadieville regarding dogfighting. Deputies arrived on scene to find several subjects fleeing in different directions.

An Investigation by deputies and detectives resulted in a number of arrests and warrants issued in this case.

On April 5, 2019 a warrant for Avonte Jamison was issued.

Police located Jamison incarcerated in the Terrebonne Parish Correctional Complex on unrelated charges.

He was released into the custody of Assumption Parish on Monday.

Jamison was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: