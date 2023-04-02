LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly setting two structures on fire in his former neighborhood, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM).

John Guidroz, 40, of Raceland, was booked on March 27 on one count of aggravated arson and simple arson, according to SFM.

SFM said that around 7:30 p.m. on March 27, authorities responded to a mobile home and shed fire in the 200 block of Morristown Road in Raceland. SFM also said that while the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, the flames threatened the two occupied mobile homes on either side of it.

Deputies later determined that the fires were set intentionally and Guidroz, who used to live in the neighborhood, was identified as the suspect.

SFM also said that Guidroz admitted to his role in the fires during an interview with authorities.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.