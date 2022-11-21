TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a federal agent, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO).

Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, faces charges of extortion and false personation of a police officer, according to TPSO.

Around 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, the TPSO Patrol Division received a call that indicated that a disturbance had occurred involving Wilkes, TPSO said.

The victim told authorities that Wilkes claimed to work for a federal law enforcement agency as an undercover agent and that the victim and child were in danger of being killed as a result of his status with the agency, according to TPSO.

Text messages and phone calls revealed that Wilkes impersonated a local law enforcement agent. TPSO also said that the messages and phone calls were received from unidentified numbers and contained death threats toward the victim and child.

During the investigation, it was learned that Wilkes was employed by a private security agency where he serves as a private security guard. When taken into custody for questioning, Wilkes admitted to making and sending texts and calls to the victim and also admitted to assuming the identity of a local federal agent, according to TPSO.

TPSO also made contact with the agent, who was made aware of the investigation, and confirmed that Wilkes was not affiliated with the federal agency in any capacity.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, the identity of the victim and agent will not be released.

Wilkes was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Complex on a $60,000 bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.