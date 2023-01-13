FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A man who police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash, and then damaged several graves driving through a cemetery, has been arrested.

Franklin Police responded to a complaint in reference to a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the area of Main Street and Northwest Boulevard at approximately 5:37 p.m. Wednesday.

About an hour later, Franklin Police responded to a call of a subject driving in the cemetery near Sterling Road which had struck several graves. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the driver.

During the course of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle located in the cemetery was also identified as the suspect involved in the hit-and-run accident prior, authorities said.

Martin Sonnier, 56, of Parks, La., was arrested Wednesday evening on the charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – 2nd offense, 40 counts of criminal damage to property, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run driving. Sonnier was booked into the St. Mary Parish jail, authorities said.