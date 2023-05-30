LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A 68-year-old Sulphur man is accused of raping a girl under the age of 10.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Deputies say they responded to a call at a home in Sulphur in reference to a rape of a girl. When deputies arrived, authorities say they found the suspect, Randy M. Alston, 68, leaving the neighborhood in his vehicle.

Deputies say after further investigation, he was arrested and booked in the Calcasieu Correction Center. He is charged with 1st Degree Rape.

Alston’s bond has been set at $300,000.