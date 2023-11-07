PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A St. Mary Parish man allegedly pointed a handgun at his next-door neighbor on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Ray Jovan Robertson, 34, of Franklin was arrested after an incident in the 200 block of Daggs Street. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Robertson threatened to fire the weapon.

Deputies were able to locate the Franklin man but he would not leave his home. APSO said that Robertson was eventually arrested and received treatment for a medical condition.

During the investigation, deputies found around eight ounces “of suspected marijuana and assorted paraphernalia,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Monday, Nov. 6. APSO said that Robertson hit a deputy at the detention center.

The Franklin man was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

Robertson was convicted of simple arson last year in St. Mary Parish. At the time of his most recent arrest, he was on probation.