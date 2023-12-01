LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles man was arrested on a crime against nature charge stemming back from September of 2023.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, a complaint was made about a Lake Charles man back in September allegedly sexually assaulting a family member under the age of 15.

After an investigation, Clint E. Ashworth, 45 of Lake Charles, was arrested on Nov. 29 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated crime against nature. Ashworth’s bond was set at $1.5 million.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.