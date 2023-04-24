BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials claim a man was lurking outside of a Baton Rouge home, secretly watching a man and woman through one of the windows.

According to an official document, Robert Durham, 54, was identified as the suspect. Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office allege that it was the night of Tuesday, April 18 when Durham was in the Oak Hills Place area.

They say a husband and wife who own a home in the area reported seeing Durham watching them through their bedroom window. The couple said they recognized him as he was a former neighbor. They claimed that upon confronting Durham and demanding what he was doing, Durham replied that he was, “looking for a dog that he hit with his SUV.”

However, when authorities were called to the scene of the incident, they reported finding no evidence of a wreck involving a dog. Instead, deputies say they used CCTV from a nearby home to confirm that Durham had been near the couple’s home.

Additionally, detectives say when they were shown where Durham had allegedly been positioned, watching the couple, they found, “fresh shoe tread marks as if the Accused had been squatting behind it (a generator) for some time, moving back and forth.”

Authorities say they requested a warrant for Durham’s arrest. After catching up with him, he was reportedly taken into custody and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a Peeping Tom charge.