Louisiana Main Street receives $749,000 in revitalization grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -– Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Division of Historic Preservation have announced that Louisiana Main Street has applied for and received $749,000 in Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants through the National Park Service.

This is the third year of funding for the program, which honors the late Paul Bruhn, executive director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont for nearly 40 years. The National Park Service awarded $7.27 million in funding to 11 recipients in 10 states to support the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities across the nation.

“The uniqueness of Louisiana’s culture and history is prevalent in the architecture found in historic buildings around our state. Preserving this uniqueness needs to be a priority for our state. These revitalization funds will prove very beneficial for our rural communities to do just that,” enthused Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Through the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grants Program, our smaller, more rural communities can continue their work in preserving the legacy created by those who came before us for present and future generations.”

Property owners in Louisiana could receive grants of up to $55,000 and are only required to provide a cash match. To be eligible, applicants must be property owners or tenants of commercially zoned properties located within a designated Louisiana Main Street district with a population less than 50,000 according to the U.S. Bureau of the Census.

The building must also be listed on the National Register of Historic Places or determined to be eligible for listing in the Register by the State Historic Preservation Office (SPHO) and the NPS.

The application process is in development and will be announced soon.