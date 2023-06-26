LAFAYETTE – The season ticket renewal process for the 2024 Louisiana Baseball season is now underway, the Ragin’ Cajuns Ticket Office announced on Monday.

2023 season ticket holders can renew their tickets at the same cost by logging on to their ‘Account Manager’ at RaginCajuns.com/Tickets. Once logged in, their personal renewal information will be available.

Renewal packets are also being mailed to the address listed on the account.

The deadline to renew season tickets is Monday, October 30.

Fans can purchase new season tickets in the Bleacher Back sections with prices beginning at $210.

Louisiana posted a 41-24 record in 2023 and earned its second consecutive berth – and 18th overall – to the NCAA Regionals after competing in the Coral Gables Regional. The Ragin’ Cajuns reached the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament for the second time in as many years while setting single-season, school-records for most stolen bases (166) and fielding percentage (.982).