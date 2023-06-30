BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan on Friday, June 30.

Biden’s plan would have canceled up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers if their income is less than $125,000. Since the plan did not pass, interest on student loans will begin in September, while payments will resume in October.

In Louisiana, there are 651,700 student loan borrowers.

Louisiana leaders respond to the Supreme Court’s decision

Pres. Biden’s attempt to cancel student debt was a woke injustice: Forcing Americans who paid their debt or chose not to go to school to foot bills for ppl who haven’t paid back their personal loans. SCOTUS made the right call. Hardworking Americans will be better off for it. U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) via Twitter

Today’s Supreme Court ruling confirmed what we have known all along: the Biden administration’s student loan plan is an overreach of executive power. This is an obvious but welcomed ruling. President Biden’s student loan scheme does not ‘forgive’ debt, but unfairly transfers the burden from those who willingly took out loans onto those who chose not to attend college or already fulfilled their commitment to pay off their loans. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.)

I am disappointed by today’s decision that will limit the ability of many to purchase a home, start a busiess and spend extra money in local economies. Putting crippling debt back on the American people after they were finally able to plan their lives without it is cruel and un-American. The federal government regularly forgives the debt of buisesses, industries and even small countries. Our students deserve the same. U.S. Congressman Troy Carter (D-La.)