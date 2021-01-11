Louisiana lawmakers who objected to Biden victory to lose campaign funds from Dow Chemical

MIDLAND, Mich. (BRPROUD) – As reported by OpenSecrets.org, Dow Chemical is temporarily suspending donations to anyone who voted against the certification of the presidential election.
Dow Chemical released this statement:
“Dow is immediately suspending all corporate and employee political action committee (PAC) contributions to any member of Congress who voted to object to the certification of the presidential election. This suspension will remain in place for a period of one election cycle (two years for House members; up to six years for Senators), which specifically includes contributions to the candidate’s reelection committee and their affiliated PACs. Dow is committed to the principles of democracy and the peaceful transfer of power. Our values – integrity, respect for people, and protecting our planet – are the foundation on which we stand and our values guide our political contributions.”
This decision affects three members of the Louisiana delegation.
The one-term funding suspension applies to these individuals:
- Rep. Garret Graves (who accepted $250 from Dow during his 2020 reelection bid)
- Rep. Steve Scalise ($1,620)
- Sen. John Kennedy ($5,000)
