Louisiana lawmakers support concealed carry without permit

FILE – In this June 20, 2016, file photo, state Rep. Jay Morris, left, R-Monroe; along with Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie; and Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, listen ahead of a House Ways and Means Committee vote in Baton Rouge, La. The Louisiana Senate gave quick final passage Tuesday, June 1, 2021, to a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit, a measure expected to provoke a veto from Gov. John Bel Edwards. The Senate voted 27-9 Tuesday for House changes to the bill by Republican Sen. Jay Morris of Monroe. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File(

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has given quick final passage to a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

The measure is expected to provoke a veto from Gov. John Bel Edwards. The Senate voted 27-9 Tuesday for House changes to the bill by Republican Sen. Jay Morris of Monroe.

That vote sent the proposal to Edwards’ desk. The proposal would allow anyone 21 years or older in Louisiana to carry a concealed handgun without needing a permit, unless they are barred from having a firearm.

Supporters say the bill protects individual liberties. Opponents say it would jeopardize public safety.