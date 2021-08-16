Louisiana lawmakers hold contentious hearing on COVID-19

Lawmakers on the House Health and Welfare Committee listen to a presentation about Louisiana’s latest COVID-19 surge, with a chart behind them about the spike in hospitalizations, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ chief lawyer says the Democratic governor doesn’t currently have plans to enact broad coronavirus vaccine mandates across Louisiana despite low immunization rates and a surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelming hospitals.

The comments from Edwards executive counsel Matthew Block came Monday at a House committee hearing where he and Louisiana’s chief public health officer Dr. Joe Kanter were heckled and criticized by people objecting to masks and vaccines.

Security removed several people from the room for refusing to wear a mask or for shouting objections to information.

Rep. Travis Johnson, D-Vidalia, asks questions during a House Health and Welfare Committee hearing about Louisiana’s latest COVID-19 surge, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana’s top public health official, speaks to the House Health and Welfare Committee about Louisiana’s latest COVID-19 surge, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Michelle Gonzales shows her proof of being vaccinated before being served at Morning Call on Canal Boulevard in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Starting today employees and customers need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into many New Orleans businesses. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

A sign suggested that if you’re not vaccinated you’re still welcome at Morning Call on Canal Boulevard in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Starting today employees and customers need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into many New Orleans businesses. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

A family from Puerto Rico shows their proof of vaccination at the Ruby Slipper CBD location New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Starting today employees and customers need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into many New Orleans businesses. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

A registered nurse, right, closes the door as staff treat patients in the COVID ward at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, La., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Louisiana’s top health officer says the peak of the state’s latest coronavirus surge may be weeks away. Dr. Joseph Kanter said that could be a “catastrophic” scenario for hospitals already overrun with COVID-19 patients. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP)

New Orleans on Monday started requiring the vaccine or a recent negative test for the coronavirus to enter indoor locations.