Louisiana lawmakers hold contentious hearing on COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ chief lawyer says the Democratic governor doesn’t currently have plans to enact broad coronavirus vaccine mandates across Louisiana despite low immunization rates and a surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelming hospitals.
The comments from Edwards executive counsel Matthew Block came Monday at a House committee hearing where he and Louisiana’s chief public health officer Dr. Joe Kanter were heckled and criticized by people objecting to masks and vaccines.
Security removed several people from the room for refusing to wear a mask or for shouting objections to information.
New Orleans on Monday started requiring the vaccine or a recent negative test for the coronavirus to enter indoor locations.