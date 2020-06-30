Louisiana lawmakers end session with budget deal, tax breaks

Senators Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans, left; Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, center; and Ed Price, D-Gonzales, speak on the Senate floor in the final hours of Louisiana’s special legislative session, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers were completing a 30-day special session called in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House and Senate were wrapping up Tuesday after awarding millions of dollars in tax breaks to businesses and finishing the state’s operating budget a day before it must take effect.

The $34 billion spending plan approved unanimously by the House and Senate uses federal virus aid to stop deep cuts but sets Louisiana up for future financial problems if state tax collections don’t rebound.

Republican lawmakers brokered a final agreement with Gov. John Bel Edwards on reworking civil litigation rules to lessen damage claims that can be awarded in car accident lawsuits.

