Louisiana lawmakers embark on the unknown: A veto session

FILE – In this April 12, 2021, file photo, Senate President Page Cortez speaks with a colleague during opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La. Momentum is building for Louisiana lawmakers to hold a historic veto override session, with Cortez announcing Wednesday, June 30 that senators are likely to support the effort to try to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bill rejections. Cortez said Edwards’ spurning of a bill banning transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender appeared to have spurred enough backing among senators for the mid-July veto session. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are entering uncharted territory. On Tuesday at noon they’re opening their first veto override session under the nearly five-decades-old state constitution.

The majority-Republican House and Senate decided to return largely because of two bills rejected by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

One would ban transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender. the other would allow people 21 and older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or safety training.

But lawmakers also can try to override other measures among the 28 Edwards rejected.

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, speaks to the Press Club of Baton Rouge ahead of the start of an historic veto override session, on Monday, July 19, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

The veto session can last up to five days but they hope to wrap up by Saturday.