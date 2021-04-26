Louisiana lawmakers back bill striking at COVID-19 vaccine

Louisiana News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have started advancing a proposal taking aim at the concept of mandatory coronavirus vaccines or a “vaccine passport” proving immunization.

The effort comes even though state officials have indicated no plans to try to enact such requirements.

The House transportation committee Monday backed a proposal to ban the Office of Motor Vehicles from requiring someone to be vaccinated to get a driver’s license or to put immunization information on that license.

The bill by Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston also would apply to state-issued identification cards overseen by the agency.

It would cover all vaccinations. It moves next to the full House for debate.

