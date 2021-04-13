Louisiana lawmakers advance sales tax collection overhaul

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder presides over opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A business-backed effort to centralize Louisiana’s sales tax collections has started working its way through the state House.

Republican leaders are pushing to get rid of the state’s unusual system of letting local government agencies do the collection work.

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has made the centralization proposal his top priority for the two-month legislative session, and it’s the main tax push from the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Parish officials currently handle sales tax collections. Schexnayder’s constitutional change would centralize those collections and have them handled by an eight-member commission.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted 14-1 for the proposal Tuesday.