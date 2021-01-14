Louisiana law enforcement officers prepare for unrest on January 20th

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With safety a top concern across the country as we get closer to Inauguration Day, Louisiana law enforcement agencies are making arrangements and asking for the public to help.

Louisiana State Police say they are working with federal, state, and local public safety teams to continue to prepare for possible protests at the Louisiana State Capitol. Representatives say they are working closely with all departments to coordinate security and keep everyone safe.

Police say they have not received a specific substantiated threat to life or property have been identified at this time.

All law enforcement agencies say their goal is to protect the citizens of Louisiana and any criminal activity, the destruction of property, and the intentional incitement of violence prevents others from peacefully expressing their First Amendment rights and will not be tolerated.

In preparation, a multi-agency unified command center will be utilized to be focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals attempting to incite violence and engage in criminal activity during peaceful protests in Louisiana.

Police say you are urged to report suspicious and/or suspected criminal activity by calling 9-1-1, Louisiana State Analytical & Fusion Exchange (LA-SAFE) Hotline – 1-800-434-8007, online here, the “See Something Send Something” mobile application, or the FBI online and hotline tip reporting: www.fbi.gov/tips -1-800-CALL-FBI.