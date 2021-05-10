Louisiana law enforcement investigating “several reported vehicle burglaries” overnight, homeowner recovering after sustaining gunshot wound

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a reported vehicle burglary and shooting at the same location late on Sunday night.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Detectives learned that a female was startled by noise just outside of her home. She walked outside to find someone rummaging through her vehicle. She screams. The suspect then pointed a gun in her direction & fired. That shot hit her in the shoulder. The suspect then fled on foot.’

The shooting victim describes the suspect this way:

Average height

Skinny build

Wearing a mask

Wearing long sleeves

Wearing gloves

The homeowner is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The incident took place in 7000 block of Florida Blvd.

Sheriff Ard says, ‘This incident was one of several reported vehicle burglaries in that same area overnight.’

The Denham Springs Police Department is also investigating vehicle burglaries within its jurisdiction.

Police Chief Shannon Womack says, ‘On the night of Friday, May 7th, 2021, the Denham Springs Police Department investigated a string of vehicle burglaries on the West side of the city. Numerous vehicles were burglarized and every one of them had been left unlocked and a few even had keys left inside. Money, electronics, and other valuables were stolen from some of the vehicles.’

Do you recognize the person in any of the attached pictures?



Images courtesy of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

These images were taken of the suspect from a surveillance video.

The suspect is described this way:

Young

Thinly-built male

Wearing a white PlayStation hoodie

Dark pants

Tennis shoes

The suspect in this picture appears to be in possession of a handgun.

LPSO and DSPD are still working to figure out whether this suspect is involved in all of the vehicle burglaries.

Both agencies are asking all Livingston Parish citizens to follow these safety measures:

Lock your vehicles!

Remove/secure all valuables

If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles

If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles

Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or DSPD detectives at (225) 665-5106

If you have any information that can help authorities solve these cases, please call LPSO at 225-686-2241 ext. 1, DSPD detectives at (225) 665-5106 or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or via the P3 app.