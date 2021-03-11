Louisiana jail guards sentenced in teen inmate’s 2014 death

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — Two former Louisiana corrections officers convicted of making false statements about a 19-year-old inmate’s death in 2014 have been sentenced to prison.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that a federal judge on Wednesday handed Lisa Vaccarella a 21-month sentence and Debra Becnel a three-month term for their actions leading up to the death of Nimali Henry in the St. Bernard Parish Jail.

Vaccarella pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and making false statements to the FBI. Becnel pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Henry died from complications of a rare blood condition after her requests for help were ignored.