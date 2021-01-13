Louisiana hunters find human remains; deputies investigate

FRANKLIN, La. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after hunters found human remains in Louisiana.

News outlets report that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office retrieved the remains after getting a call from the hunters about noon Friday in woods near Franklin.

The Advertiser notes that the sheriff’s office did not describe the condition of the remains.

KLFY-TV reports that an autopsy will try to determine the cause of death.

