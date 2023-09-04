BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the statewide burn ban, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is asking that hunters take a temporary pause from making campfires and cooking outdoors.

“We know campfires and outdoor cooking can be part of our hunting traditions in Louisiana, but we ask that those traditions take a temporary ‘backseat’ to protect the land and resources that make Louisiana the Sportsman’s Paradise,” said LDWF Secretary Rob Shadoin.

LDWF said the state had 520 wildfires in August burning over 50,000 acres. The agency is asking hunters and campers to cooperate with the burn ban and to be considerate of the first responders who put themselves in increased danger when responding to fires.

“I don’t know about you, but I ate a lot of Vienna sausages, crackers, and potted meat on many a hunting trip,” Shadoin said. “Let’s do meals that don’t require a fire or involve coals.”