Louisiana housing agency leader faces sex harassment claims

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office has confirmed the leader of the state’s affordable housing agency has been suspended while he’s being investigated for allegations he sexually harassed an employee.

Edwards spokeswoman Christina Stephens says Louisiana Housing Corporation Executive Director Keith Cunningham was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The governor appoints a majority of the housing corporation’s governing board. Cunningham is accused of sexual harassment of an assistant at the housing corporation from January 2017 through this year.

Email and phone messages left with the Louisiana Housing Corporation weren’t immediately returned Tuesday. It wasn’t clear if Cunningham had an attorney.