BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An effort to insert Louisiana lawmakers directly into the state athletic association’s decisions on high school sports failed to win final passage before the House and Senate wrapped up their special session.
Sen. Stewart Cathey’s proposal would have added two lawmakers to the governing board of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
The private institution regulates two dozen sports including football and basketball. Lawmakers complained they were inundated with criticism about how long it took the organization to restart high school football games during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Senate voted 30-4 for Cathey’s bill, but it fell seven votes short in the House.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- El Dorado couple spreads Halloween cheer with skeleton battle display in their front yard
- In video classes teachers parse clues to student wellbeing
- Despite Democratic roadblocks, Senate moves forward with Trump’s Supreme Court nomination
- Louisiana House stalls bill to rework sports organization
- Problems with his health? McConnell says ‘of course not’