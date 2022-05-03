BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The House has passed legislation aimed at drawing some retired teachers back to the classroom by increasing the money they can earn without reducing their retirement benefit.

Under current rules, former teachers can return to the classroom and earn 25% of the final average compensation they earned as a teacher without reducing their retirement benefit. The bill approved 96-0 on Monday would push up that limit to 50% of their final average compensation.

The Advocate reports that the bill applies to those certified to teach math, science, English language arts and to any teacher’s aide.

If approved by the Senate, the plan would be in effect for three years.