Louisiana House leader: Ida housing help moving too slowly

Louisiana News

by: , MELINDA DESLATTE

Posted: / Updated:
  • A sign about cleaning homes near Pointe au Chien, La., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, weeks after Hurricane Ida tore through the area. Louisiana residents grappling with severe home damage from Hurricane Ida and unable to shelter nearby may be eligible for a new program offering travel trailers and other temporary housing. The state announced the program Monday, Oct. 4, five weeks after the storm struck southeastern parishes. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
  • Montegut fire fighter Daniel Boquet, center, gets help from Gene Bergeron as they fill up two 3,000 gallon tanks with water that will be used for showering and washing clothes south of Houma, La., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Hurricane Ida destroyed most of the homes in this area. Louisiana residents grappling with severe home damage from Hurricane Ida and unable to shelter nearby may be eligible for a new program offering travel trailers and other temporary housing. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
  • A Louisiana state flag flies in front of a home with a missing roof and a blue tarp on top of it south of Houma, La., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Louisiana residents grappling with severe home damage from Hurricane Ida and unable to shelter nearby may be eligible for a new program offering travel trailers and other temporary housing. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
  • Jaylen Daigle, 16, looks back at what was once his grandparents home as he waits for them in the back of a truck near Pointe au Chien, La., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The family setup a portable shower and said for a while after the storm they were taking water from their pool to wash clothes. Louisiana residents grappling with severe home damage from Hurricane Ida and unable to shelter nearby may be eligible for a new program offering travel trailers and other temporary housing. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana House leader is offering blistering criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ temporary housing program for people with severe home damage from Hurricane Ida. Rep. Tanner Magee on Monday slammed the effort as moving too slowly to assist suffering residents.

Magee is a Republican who lives in hard-hit Terrebonne Parish. He sent a letter to Edwards’ homeland security chief James Waskom outlining the complaints about the program unveiled by the governor on Oct. 4. Waskom’s office says the state has bought more than 1,100 temporary trailers for Ida victims. By midday Monday, 13 of the trailers had people living in them.

