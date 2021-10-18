Louisiana House leader: Ida housing help moving too slowly

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana House leader is offering blistering criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ temporary housing program for people with severe home damage from Hurricane Ida. Rep. Tanner Magee on Monday slammed the effort as moving too slowly to assist suffering residents.

Magee is a Republican who lives in hard-hit Terrebonne Parish. He sent a letter to Edwards’ homeland security chief James Waskom outlining the complaints about the program unveiled by the governor on Oct. 4. Waskom’s office says the state has bought more than 1,100 temporary trailers for Ida victims. By midday Monday, 13 of the trailers had people living in them.