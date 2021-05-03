Louisiana House GOP leaders unveil their budget proposal

by: , MELINDA DESLATTE

Reps. Bill Wheat, R-Ponchatoula, from left, Chris Turner, R-Ruston; and Troy Romero, R-Jennings, look through budget documents during a meeting of the House Appropriations Committee on Monday, May 3, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana House lawmakers have released their multibillion-dollar spending plans for next year.

The House Appropriations Committee on Monday advanced a package of budget bills that would start earmarking the latest federal coronavirus aid, give teachers a pay raise and spend millions on local pet projects.

The measures largely would keep state agencies at standstill or slightly increased spending levels. Foster parents would receive larger payments for the care they provide.

Salaries for K-12 public school teachers and college faculty would increase. Full tuition would be covered for all eligible students in the TOPS program.

The full House will debate the package of budget bills Thursday.

