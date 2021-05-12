Louisiana House education debates keep inflaming tensions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tensions between Black lawmakers and conservative House Republicans over a stalled bill seeking to prohibit teaching of “divisive concepts” about racism and sexism continue to churn.

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus is seeking the ouster of House Education Committee Chairman Ray Garofalo for pursuing legislation to put limits on classroom conversations about racism.

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has refused to remove Garofalo. The tension bubbled up again Wednesday.

Garofalo didn’t chair his committee’s hearing, but he rankled Black lawmakers when he continued to show up in the room for votes on contentious issues, including another failed proposal on teaching issues of race in schools.