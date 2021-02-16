Louisiana hospitals get $11.4 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding $11,352,580 to several Louisiana hospitals to improve health care in many of the state’s rural communities.

Louisiana’s health care centers have faced unprecedented strain on their ability to provide critical care for our state’s rural residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Cassidy said. “This funding helps these clinics obtain the resources needed to continue delivering quality health services to Louisiana families.”

The federal funding is part of the HHS Health Center Cluster Program, which provided grants each year to the nation’s undeserved communities and vulnerable populations since 2002 and will do so through 2023.

Health centers receiving funding include: