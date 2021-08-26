Louisiana hospitalizations down; teen among latest deaths

Nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a patient’s room in a COVID-19 ward at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. “I see a lot of sadness. I see a lot that I never thought I’d see in my career,” said Springer, who has been a nurse nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana teenager has died of COVID-19. The coroner in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday confirmed the death of 14-year-old Patrick Sanders III of Baker.

Baton Rouge media report that Sanders was a football player at Baker High School. Louisiana reported more than 5,100 new probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and 72 deaths.

Although cases continue to grow, hospitalizations statewide continued a downward trend. However, the number remains high.

Medical staff tend to a patient with coronavirus, on a COVID-19 ward inside the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The hospital in northwestern Louisiana thought the COVID-19 pandemic was letting up. Then came the ongoing surge caused by the delta variant. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The latest figure of 2,729 is down from more than 3,000 earlier this month. Vaccinations in Louisiana are increasing, with nearly 60,000 doses administered since Monday.

First shots have been given to about 49% of the state’s population.