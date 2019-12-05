Louisiana high school dismisses early after bomb threat

LAFAYETTE, LA — Authorities are trying to find out who is responsible for the third Lafayette High School threat this semester.

Police say an unknown person made a bomb threat which forced the campus to dismiss early.

“It’s like the boy who cried wolf,” explained Lafayette High School senior Abby Tran as she left school. “You don’t know whenever it’s real or fake.”

Tran says it’s crazy that for the third time this semester her school is responding to a threat, “What if it’s up to something? Like what if someone’s up to something, or maybe they’re doing it as a joke, and then one day someone does it as like for real?”

Lafayette Police say they responded to a bomb threat around 2 P.M. Wednesday. According to Corporal Bridgette Dugas, a student reported this latest bomb threat text to staff.

The Lafayette Parish School System decided to dismiss students early instead of initiating a lockdown, meaning some students walked home.

“That was just the call that was made based on the situation at the time,” said LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson. She conveyed busses were already running getting kids off of campus. The situation caused some busses to be rerouted.

“We absolutely take every threat seriously,” stated Dickerson. “Our student safety is our absolute number one priority.”

All LHS after-school activities were canceled for the day.

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers swept the largest high school in the state for hours before declaring this bomb threat not credible.

As of Wednesday night, no arrests have been made, but Abby Tran has a message for whoever chooses to disrupt school with a threat, “Y’all are dumb. Period.”

This is the third time this semester that Lafayette High has had to take emergency action to protect its students.

The first began in September when LHS was placed on lockdown after an anonymous threatening phone call was made towards campus.

In November, the school canceled classes one morning when another anonymous phone call was received early morning. Parents dropping off students were told to return home and those already on campus were taken to safe spots by police escorts.

Police arrested a juvenile for terrorizing and initiating a 911 call which started the bomb threat.

