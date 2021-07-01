Louisiana high court censures one of its own

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court has voted to censure one of its own — Justice Jefferson Hughes.

At issue in Wednesday’s decree is a meeting Hughes had with the supporter of another elected court member, William Crain, prior to a 2019 Supreme Court election.

Hughes denied an allegation that he offered $5,000 to a former Hammond official to persuade him to support Crain’s opponent.

But Hughes admits his actions undermined confidence in the judiciary when it was brought to light by The Times-Picayune|The New Orleans Advocate.

Hughes is accepting censure and an order to pay more than $2,000 in costs associated with the state judiciary commission’s investigation.