Louisiana helps inshore shrimpers buy turtle escape hatches

FILE – In this June 22, 2011, file photo, Tina Toomer, of the Bluffton Oyster Co., shows off the new net and turtle excluder device installed on the shrimp boat “Daddy’s Girls.” Louisiana will help inshore shrimpers buy turtle escape hatches that will be required next year for some boats, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The program affects only Louisiana shrimpers requiring turtle excluder devices in some skimmer trawls to take effect in all Gulf and southeastern Atlantic states on April 1, 2021. (Jay Karr/The Island Packet via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s governor says the state will help inshore shrimpers buy turtle escape hatches that will be required next year in the Gulf of Mexico and southeastern Atlantic.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that the $250,000 program will pay up to 60% of the cost for two of the sets of metal bars.

Such “turtle excluder devices,” or TEDs, have been required since the late 1980s for big offshore shrimp trawlers.

Starting April 1, they’ll be required on many skimmer nets to protect juvenile turtles growing up inshore. Boats less than 40 feet long don’t need the devices.

The state estimates that 600 to 700 Louisiana boats will need TEDs.