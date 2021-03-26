Louisiana HBCU system starts ‘Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!’ effort

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s historically Black college system is starting a statewide coronavirus vaccination campaign trying to encourage minority residents to get the shots.

The Southern University System says it created the “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign because communities of color are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 disease, but are getting vaccinated at lower rates in Louisiana than white people.

The outreach campaign will include social media promotion, public events and advertising. Southern University’s Baton Rouge campus will hold a vaccination event Saturday with Ochsner Health.

A mass vaccination event across nine locations including all Southern campuses will be held April 10.